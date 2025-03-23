Federal Election Set For Monday, April 28th

Get ready to vote.

The 45th federal general election will be held on Monday, April 28th, 2025.

Advance polls are planned for Friday, April 18th, Saturday, April 19th, Sunday, April 20th, and Monday, April 21st.

To vote by mail, electors must apply by Tuesday, April 22nd at 6:00pm and return their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at their local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.

Full election details can be found online here.