February Traffic Stops Results In LaSalle
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday March 3rd, 2025, 1:32pm
LaSalle Police have release their traffic statistics for the month of February.
- Traffic stops: 279
- Enforceable actions: 308
- Stunt driving charges: 2
- Alcohol-related suspensions: 3
- Drive without insurance: 3
Police say that it conducts targeted traffic enforcement initiatives to address traffic concerns that our residents have. These concerns could range from speeding to disobey stop sign. If you have a particular traffic concern, you can report it at 519-969-5210 or at the online reporting link found here.
