February Traffic Stops Results In LaSalle

Monday March 3rd, 2025, 1:32pm

LaSalle
0
0

LaSalle Police have release their traffic statistics for the month of February.

  • Traffic stops: 279
  • Enforceable actions: 308
  • Stunt driving charges: 2
  • Alcohol-related suspensions: 3
  • Drive without insurance: 3

Police say that it conducts targeted traffic enforcement initiatives to address traffic concerns that our residents have. These concerns could range from speeding to disobey stop sign. If you have a particular traffic concern, you can report it at 519-969-5210 or at the online reporting link found here.

