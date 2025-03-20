Light RainNow
Emergency Road Closure: County Road 31

Thursday March 20th, 2025, 10:24am

Construction
0
0

County Road 31 (Albuna Townline) is closed immediately north of County Road 20 (Seacliff Drive) to County Road 34 (Talbot Road) for an emergency gas main repair.

This closure is necessary to repair a gas main leak, with repair work being undertaken by Enbridge Gas. The closure is anticipated to last approximately three weeks.

Detour Routes:

  • County Road 20 (Seacliff Drive) to Fraser Road
  • County Road 45 (Union Avenue) to County Road 34 (Talbot Road)

 

