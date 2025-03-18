Amherstburg Search And Rescue Station Opening For 2024 Recreational Boating Season

The Canadian Coast Guard’s seasonal search and rescue station at Amherstburg is set to open on March 21st.

Officials say that waterways remain very cold at this time of year and take much longer to warm up when compared to the air, so boaters should ensure they take necessary precautions when near or on waterways.

Emergencies on the water can be reported 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free (within Canada) at 1-800-267-7270.