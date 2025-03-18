SunnyNow
8 °C
46 °F
SunnyTue
16 °C
61 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
18 °C
64 °F		Chance Of Rain Showers Or FlurriesThu
6 °C
43 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Amherstburg Search And Rescue Station Opening For 2024 Recreational Boating Season

Tuesday March 18th, 2025, 10:45am

Amherstburg
0
0

The Canadian Coast Guard’s seasonal search and rescue station at Amherstburg is set to open on March 21st.

Officials say that waterways remain very cold at this time of year and take much longer to warm up when compared to the air, so boaters should ensure they take necessary precautions when near or on waterways.

Emergencies on the water can be reported 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free (within Canada) at 1-800-267-7270.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message