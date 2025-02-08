Windsor Pharmacist Sentenced For Roles In $13M Fraud Conspiracy In The U.S.

A pharmacist from Windsor was among four pharmacy owners who were sentenced for their roles in a conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud in the United States.

Pharmacist Tarek Fakhuri, of Windsor was sentenced on January 13th to seven years in prison for allegedly billing Medicare, Medicaid, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for prescription medications that they did not dispense at five pharmacies they owned and operated according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The defendants collectively caused over $13 million of loss to Medicare, Medicaid, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Fakhuri was sentenced for his role in the conspiracy at Harper Drugs, Wayne Campus Pharmacy, and Heartland Pharmacy.