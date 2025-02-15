WEATHER: Saturday February 15th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday February 15th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday February 15th, 2025.
Snow. Snow with freezing drizzle late this morning and early this afternoon and with drizzle late this afternoon. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 11 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
