WEATHER: Saturday February 15th, 2025

Saturday February 15th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Saturday February 15th, 2025.

Snow. Snow with freezing drizzle late this morning and early this afternoon and with drizzle late this afternoon. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 11 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

