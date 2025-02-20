Suspect Arrested After Stolen Rental Truck, Equipment Recovered

Windsor Police has arrested a 40-year-old man after recovering a stolen rental truck and $7,500 of music equipment.

Police say that shortly before 11 p.m. on February 3rd, 2025, they responded to a report of a vehicle theft in the 800 block of Janette Avenue. Officers learned that an unknown male suspect entered a rental truck and quickly sped away as the victim was unloading equipment from the rear of the vehicle.

The abandoned rental truck was found the following day in the 2600 block of Langlois Court.

The Windsor Police Auto Theft Unit launched an investigation and quickly identified the suspect involved in this incident. Investigators executed a search warrant at a garage in the 600 block of South Pacific Avenue, where they recovered speakers, LED lights, and other music equipment.

The items were later returned to the victim.

On February 18th, officers located and arrested the suspect in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue.

Thomas Siroky, 40, has been charged with: