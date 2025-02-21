Search Warrant Leads To Drug Trafficking Charges
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday February 21st, 2025, 4:22pm
One person has been charged with drug trafficking after a search warrant was executed in the Town of Kingsville.
According to the OPP, on February 20th, 2025, they executed a search warrant on Sunset Avenue.The search warrant resulted in a seizure of just under $9000, including suspected cocaine and opioids. Additionally, Canadian currency, U.S. currency and weapons were seized.
Steve English, 61 years-of-age from Kingsville, has been charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Criminal Code with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin) – Two counts
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
