SunnyNow
-1 °C
30 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
-3 °C
27 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSun
0 °C
32 °F		Chance Of Rain Showers Or FlurriesMon
5 °C
41 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Search Warrant Leads To Drug Trafficking Charges

Friday February 21st, 2025, 4:22pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

One person has been charged with drug trafficking after a search warrant was executed in the Town of Kingsville.

According to the OPP, on February 20th, 2025, they executed a search warrant on Sunset Avenue.The search warrant resulted in a seizure of just under $9000, including suspected cocaine and opioids. Additionally, Canadian currency, U.S. currency and weapons were seized.

Steve English, 61 years-of-age from Kingsville, has been charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Criminal Code with:

  •  Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin) – Two counts
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message