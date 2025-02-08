CloudyNow
Police Seek Suspect In Counterfeit Cash Investigation

Friday February 7th, 2025, 9:36pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are looking to identify a suspect who used counterfeit money to purchase items from an online classified site.

The suspect, who used the false name “Tay Forgure,” used 21 counterfeit $100 bills to complete two fraudulent transactions with people who posted cellular phones for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

He is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s, approximately 5’6” tall, with a slim build and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Champion hooded sweater, dark pants, and white running shoes.

If you can identify this suspect, you are asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

