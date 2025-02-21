NEWS >
Police Make Drug Bust

Friday February 21st, 2025, 3:54pm

City News
0
0

OPP have charged an one person after a lengthy investigation.

Police say they arrested and criminally charged an individual and seized over $8,700 worth of illegal drugs (suspected Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Fentanyl), currency and weapons.

