Police Make Drug Bust
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday February 21st, 2025, 3:54pm
OPP have charged an one person after a lengthy investigation.
Police say they arrested and criminally charged an individual and seized over $8,700 worth of illegal drugs (suspected Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Fentanyl), currency and weapons.
