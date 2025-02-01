Police Looking For Stolen ATV

Windsor Police are requesting the public’s assistance following an ATV theft in east Windsor.

Police say that on January 28th, 2025, at approximately 4:15am, a red Honda ATV equipped with a snowplow was stolen from an industrial area in the 8600 block of Anchor Drive. The suspects arrived in a black sedan and cut the lock to a storage container where the ATV was stored. Both vehicles then departed the area together. The vehicles were last observed at 4:35 a.m. traveling eastbound on McHugh Street approaching Clover Street.

Residents in the area are asked to check their dashcam or surveillance cameras for footage of the stolen vehicle. Anyone with footage or information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Auto Theft Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4810. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.