Police Looking For Missing Windsor Man

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help locating 29-year-old Derek Michael Little.

Little has not been seen or heard from since approximately 8:00pm on January 27th, 2025.

He is a white male, 5’8” tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, short brown hair, and a full beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.