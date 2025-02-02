Police Looking For Missing Windsor Man
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday February 2nd, 2025, 4:38pm
Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help locating 29-year-old Derek Michael Little.
Little has not been seen or heard from since approximately 8:00pm on January 27th, 2025.
He is a white male, 5’8” tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, short brown hair, and a full beard.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message