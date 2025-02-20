Light SnowNow
Lakeshore Crash Leads To Charges

Thursday February 20th, 2025, 10:02am

Lakeshore
0
0

One person has been charged following a single motor vehicle collision in Lakeshore.

OPP say that just beofre 7:30pm on Wednesday they responded to a vehicle in the ditch on Comber Road.

The 61-years-old driver from Blenheim, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act offences:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
  • Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
  • Fail to surrender insurance Card
  • Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

A 90-day driver’s license suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.

 

