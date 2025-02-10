Impaired Driver Charged After 401 Traffic Stop
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday February 10th, 2025, 2:50pm
One person has been charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop in Lakeshore.
Police say that on February 2nd, 2025, at approximately 1:24pm officers were dispatched to the Westbound lanes of Highway 401 for a report of a single-vehicle collision.
A 57-years-old of Windsor, was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with the following offences:
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
- Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
There were no injuries reported.
A 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message