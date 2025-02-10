Impaired Driver Charged After 401 Traffic Stop

One person has been charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop in Lakeshore.

Police say that on February 2nd, 2025, at approximately 1:24pm officers were dispatched to the Westbound lanes of Highway 401 for a report of a single-vehicle collision.

A 57-years-old of Windsor, was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with the following offences:

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

There were no injuries reported.

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.