City Warns Not Paying Tickets Can Delay Licence Plate Renewals And Lead To Further Fines

The City of Windsor is sending out a reminder to all drivers that recent changes in parking enforcement now mean that outstanding tickets, such as unpaid parking tickets, red light camera fines, and other vehicle infractions, can prevent the automatic renewal of licence plates, making vehicle plates invalid.

Due to the elimination of licence plate renewal fees in Ontario, many drivers may not realize their plate renewals are still subject to compliance with municipal and provincial financial obligations. If a vehicle owner has outstanding fines, their licence plate will not automatically be renewed, and their vehicle will not be legally permitted to drive. Drivers with expired licence plates are subject to law enforcement by police, who can issue of fines of up to $160 per incident.

“Licence plate renewals may no longer require a fee, but payment of fines and penalties remains mandatory,” said David Simpson, Commissioner of Infrastructure Services for the City of Windsor. “Unpaid parking tickets, red light camera violations, and other outstanding ticket fines can lead to delays, inconvenience, and potential legal consequences. These debts never expire.”

The City of Windsor Parking Enforcement Department will send letters to drivers with unpaid parking tickets over the next month to remind them about payment. Efforts will also be made to collect outstanding fines using other means within the City’s jurisdiction.