NEWS >
CloudyNow
-1 °C
31 °F
CloudyThu
3 °C
37 °F		ClearingFri
-4 °C
25 °F		Periods Of SnowSat
-3 °C
27 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

City Warns Not Paying Tickets Can Delay Licence Plate Renewals And Lead To Further Fines

Thursday February 6th, 2025, 11:49am

City News
0
0

The City of Windsor is sending out a reminder to all drivers that recent changes in parking enforcement now mean that outstanding tickets, such as unpaid parking tickets, red light camera fines, and other vehicle infractions, can prevent the automatic renewal of licence plates, making vehicle plates invalid.

Due to the elimination of licence plate renewal fees in Ontario, many drivers may not realize their plate renewals are still subject to compliance with municipal and provincial financial obligations. If a vehicle owner has outstanding fines, their licence plate will not automatically be renewed, and their vehicle will not be legally permitted to drive. Drivers with expired licence plates are subject to law enforcement by police, who can issue of fines of up to $160 per incident.

“Licence plate renewals may no longer require a fee, but payment of fines and penalties remains mandatory,” said David Simpson, Commissioner of Infrastructure Services for the City of Windsor. “Unpaid parking tickets, red light camera violations, and other outstanding ticket fines can lead to delays, inconvenience, and potential legal consequences. These debts never expire.”

The City of Windsor Parking Enforcement Department will send letters to drivers with unpaid parking tickets over the next month to remind them about payment. Efforts will also be made to collect outstanding fines using other means within the City’s jurisdiction.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message