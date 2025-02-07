NEWS >
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested

Friday February 7th, 2025, 10:06am

Windsor Police have arrested a 28-year-old man wanted for an attempted murder in the city’s west end.

Police say that shortly before 4:00pm on February 5th, 2025, Tyrin John Taylor was arrested by Canada Border Services Agency officers at the at the Windsor Detroit Tunnel without incident. Taylor was wanted in connection to a targeted shooting at a house party in the 3800 block of Birch Street in the early hours of January 26th, 2025.

Taylor has been charged with the following:

• Attempted murder
• Aggravated assault
• Pointing a firearm
• Discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life
• Intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless to life
• Possession of a prohibited firearm

