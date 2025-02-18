Active Investigation On Huron Church
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday February 18th, 2025, 4:11pm
Windsor Police are on the scene of an active investigation in the 2100 block of Huron Church Road.
The roadway is not closed; however, police say that vehicle and pedestrian traffic should use caution or avoid the area until further notice.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook