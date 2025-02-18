NEWS >
Partly CloudyNow
-9 °C
16 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
-6 °C
21 °F		Chance Of FlurriesThu
-5 °C
23 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
-3 °C
27 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Active Investigation On Huron Church

Tuesday February 18th, 2025, 4:11pm

City News
0
0

Windsor Police are on the scene of an active investigation in the 2100 block of Huron Church Road.

The roadway is not closed; however, police say that vehicle and pedestrian traffic should use caution or avoid the area until further notice.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message