Accused Drug Trafficker Arrested For Violating Bail Conditions

The Windsor Police Service has arrested an accused drug trafficker for violating his bail conditions.

In December 2024, 26-year-old Keith Florence was charged as part of Project Kraken, a multi-month investigation by the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS). During a search of Florence’s vehicle, officers seized two kilograms of cocaine, 356 grams of fentanyl, three cell phones, drug packaging materials, and $950 in cash.

Later that month, Florence was released on bail with strict bail regulations, including house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Windsor Police bail compliance officers began an investigation and determined he was breaching the conditions of his release order.

On February 19th, 2025, Windsor Police bail compliance officers, with assistance from the OPP-led Repeat Offender and Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE), located and arrested Florence in the 1500 block of South Cameron Blvd.

Florence has been charged with one count of failure to comply with a release order and remanded into custody pending a new bail hearing.