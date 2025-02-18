Accused Drug Trafficker Arrested After Two Years On The Run

A 57-year-old man accused of drug trafficking has been arrested in British Columbia after being on the run for more than two years.

Police say that in April 2021, Brian Gosse was arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges after the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit seized two kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 112 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of cocaine, and $8,000 in cash.

Gosse was released on bail in July 2021 and arrested on additional drug trafficking charges later that same year. On this occasion, Windsor Police seized 986 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 245 grams of cocaine, 161 grams of fentanyl, and over $16,000 in cash.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Gosse was again released on bail with conditions that included electronic monitoring. However, he removed his electronic-monitoring device in August 2023 and went into hiding.

Through investigation, Windsor Police bail compliance officers successfully tracked Gosse to Kelowna, British Columbia. With assistance from the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, the RCMP Kelowna High-Risk Offender Unit, the British Columbia Sheriff Department, and the British Columbia Fugitive Return Program, the offender was taken into custody without incident on February 11th, 2025.

Gosse was returned to Windsor to face five counts of failing to comply with a release order in addition to his original drug offences.