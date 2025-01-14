WEATHER: Tuesday January 14th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday January 14th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday January 14th, 2025.
Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 8. Wind chill near minus 17.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook