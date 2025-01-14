CloudyNow
-9 °C
15 °F
FlurriesTue
-7 °C
19 °F		Chance Of FlurriesWed
-5 °C
23 °F		Chance Of FlurriesThu
-1 °C
30 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Tuesday January 14th, 2025

Tuesday January 14th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Tuesday January 14th, 2025.

Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 8. Wind chill near minus 17.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message