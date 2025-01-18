Light RainNow
WEATHER: Saturday January 18th, 2025

Saturday January 18th, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Saturday January 18th, 2025.

Rain mixed with snow changing to snow this morning and ending this afternoon then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming north 30 gusting to 50 this morning. Temperature falling to minus 4 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

