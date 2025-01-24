WEATHER: Friday January 24th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday January 24th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday January 24th, 2025.
Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 30 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 19 in the morning and minus 14 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
