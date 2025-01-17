WEATHER: Friday January 17th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday January 17th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday January 17th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook