Two Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested, Two Others Outstanding

Two of four suspects have now been arrested in connection to last week’s armed robbery in East Windsor.

Police say that shortly before 11:00pm on December 28th, four men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, assaulted a victim inside a residence in the 200 block of Lauzon Road, one striking him with the handgun. The suspects then stole personal items from the victim before fleeing from the scene.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

On January 3rd, 2025, officers took custody of Brian Hands, 38, at the Ontario Provincial Police’s Essex County Detachment. He has been charged with robbery and assault with a weapon.

Joseph Talbot, 37, was located and arrested in the 1000 block of Pillette Road the previous day.

Jesse Broadfoot, 36, and Kyle Heywood, 33, remain outstanding.

Broadfoot is described as a white male, 5’6” tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and blue eyes.

Talbot is described as a white male, 6’ tall, with a medium build, red hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.