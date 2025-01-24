Suspect Arrested After Police Recover Stolen Vehicle

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a 33-year-old man after recovering a stolen motor vehicle.

Police say that on January 20nd2, 2025, officers responded to a report of a vehicle being stolen in the 3600 block of Peter Street. Members of the Windsor Police Auto Theft Unit quickly tracked the sedan to a parking lot in the 3000 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

When officers approached the vehicle, they observed a male suspect in the driver’s seat. They also noticed the sedan’s license plates had been removed and replaced with ones stolen from another vehicle.

The officers surrounded the vehicle and arrested the suspect without incident.

Jacob Todd Reaume, 33, has been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000

The stolen vehicle was returned to the owner.