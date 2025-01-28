Police Seek Downtown Homicide Suspect

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection with a homicide near downtown.

Police were called to the 400 block of Wyandotte Street East just after 7:00am yesterday after a man was found unresponsive outdoors. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 53-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit has determined the victim was shot by a male suspect following a verbal altercation. The suspect was seen fleeing the area before officers’ arrival.

Investigators have since obtained surveillance images of the suspect. He is described as a mixed-race male, approximately 5’3” to 5’5” tall, with a thin build. At the time of the incident, he had his hair pulled back in braids and was wearing a black North Face brand jacket and black pants with a reflective strip along the thigh. He was later seen with his braids removed, wearing a blue hooded sweater, black pants, and red shoes.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached directly. If you see him, please contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.