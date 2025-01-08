Police Raid Psilocybin Dispensary

Windsor Police has charged one individual and seized $20,570 in illegal drugs from a downtown dispensary that sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms.

Police say just after 4:00pm on January 6th they executed a search warrant at the dispensary located in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.

During the search, officers located and seized the following:

3,440 psilocybin capsules

318.7 grams of dried psilocybin

250 psilocybin-infused gummies

53 psilocybin-infused chocolate bars

7 psilocybin-infused vape cartridges

$3,320 in Canadian currency

A 20-year-old employee on scene at the time has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

Police say that between July 2023 and April 2024, officers executed four warrants at this storefront location, seizing over $140,000 worth of psilocybin-infused products.