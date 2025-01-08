Police Raid Psilocybin Dispensary
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday January 7th, 2025, 7:09pm
Windsor Police has charged one individual and seized $20,570 in illegal drugs from a downtown dispensary that sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms.
Police say just after 4:00pm on January 6th they executed a search warrant at the dispensary located in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.
During the search, officers located and seized the following:
- 3,440 psilocybin capsules
- 318.7 grams of dried psilocybin
- 250 psilocybin-infused gummies
- 53 psilocybin-infused chocolate bars
- 7 psilocybin-infused vape cartridges
- $3,320 in Canadian currency
A 20-year-old employee on scene at the time has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.
Police say that between July 2023 and April 2024, officers executed four warrants at this storefront location, seizing over $140,000 worth of psilocybin-infused products.
