Police Continue To Seek Assistance From The Public To Identify A Suspected West End Prowler

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect involved in a prowler incident.

Police say that around 3:00pm on Christmas Day, the suspect was seen peering into the window of a residence where the victim was changing in the 400 block of Rankin Avenue. The suspect fled the area after being confronted by the victim’s father and was last seen in the 600 block of Rankin Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white male between 20 and 30 years old, approximately six feet tall, with a shaved head and a brown moustache. At the time of the incident, he wore a black t-shirt, blue skinny jeans, and black running shoes with white soles.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The suspect is wanted for harassment by watching and mischief interfering with lawful enjoyment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.