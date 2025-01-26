Mostly CloudyNow
Handgun And Drugs Seized At The Bridge

Sunday January 26th, 2025, 12:52pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Image: DFO Marty C. Raybon from X

A handgun and drug seizer at the Ambassador Bridge earlier this month.

Customs and Border Protection officers seized a handgun and ammo, marijuana, and scales with cocaine residue from a traveller on January 18th.

The subject, a U.S. citizen, was subsequently released without further issue.

windsoriteDOTca
