Five Stolen Vehicles Recovered, Suspect Charged

A 40-year-old man is facing a litany of criminal charges after the Windsor Police Service recovered five stolen vehicles.

Police say that in the early hours of January 21st, 2025, a male suspect was captured on surveillance video breaking into an auto repair business in the 10000 block of Tecumseh Road East. The man unlawfully entered through a window, took several sets of car keys, and returned multiple times to steal a total of five vehicles.

Later that day, officers recovered three of the stolen vehicles a short distance from the business. The fourth vehicle was located several hours later near the intersection of Algonquin Street and California Avenue, while the fifth vehicle was found in the 2700 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Police soon identified the suspect as Shane Sylvestre. Investigators confirmed that Sylvestre was also wanted in connection to a theft of tools from a trailer at a business in the 3000 block of Forest Glade Drive earlier this month.

Investigators applied for and were granted a warrant to arrest Sylvestre. Shortly after midnight on January 22nd, officers located and arrested Sylvestre at a residence in the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue.

At the time, he was subject to court-ordered conditions including house arrest and a Criminal Code driving prohibition.

Sylvestre has been charged with the following: