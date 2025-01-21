Construction Continues On New TownePlace Suites By Marriott In Tecumseh

Construction continues on the new TownePlace Suites by Marriott at 1600 Sylvestre Drive in Tecumseh.

The new facility will include 142 extended-stay rooms designed to appeal to longer-stay travellers who want to feel at home and stay productive.

The project will be constructed by Petretta Construction Inc. and owned/operated by Petcon Hospitality Group Inc.