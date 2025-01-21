Light SnowNow
Construction Continues On New TownePlace Suites By Marriott In Tecumseh

Tuesday January 21st, 2025, 9:30am

Business
0
0

Construction continues on the new TownePlace Suites by Marriott at 1600 Sylvestre Drive in Tecumseh.

The new facility will include 142 extended-stay rooms designed to appeal to longer-stay travellers who want to feel at home and stay productive.

The project will be constructed by Petretta Construction Inc. and owned/operated by Petcon Hospitality Group Inc.

