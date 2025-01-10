Accused Drug Trafficker Arrested For Second Bail Violation In Eight Months

A 41-year-old man charged with drug trafficking has been arrested for the second time in eight months for violating his bail conditions – becoming the 64th repeat offender apprehended by the Offender Management Unit since it launched less than a year ago.

Police say that in March 2024, Justin Brouillard was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking after Windsor Police seized 367 grams of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. He was released on bail and arrested by bail compliance officers in August for failing to comply with his release order. He was released on bail again with enhanced conditions that included house arrest and electronic monitoring.

On December 18, 2024, bail compliance officers launched an investigation and learned that Brouillard was once again breaching the conditions of his release order.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Bail compliance officers, with the assistance of the Emergency Services Unit, located and arrested Brouillard in the 1700 block of Westminster Blvd. on January 7th, 2025. He has been charged with one count of failing to comply with a release order.

Brouillard’s surety, 62-year-old James Ripley, was also arrested and charged with facilitating a breach of a release order. A surety is an individual who agrees to supervise an accused person while they are out on bail and ensure they comply with their release conditions.

Bail compliance officers are part of the Offender Management Unit, a partnership between Windsor Police and LaSalle Police Service launched in March 2024. Since its inception, the unit has conducted 262 compliance checks and arrested 64 individuals for violating their bail conditions.