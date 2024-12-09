Woman Facing Firearm And Drug Trafficking Charges Arrested For Bail Violations

A 32-year-old woman facing firearm and drug trafficking charges has been arrested for violating her bail conditions.

Police say that in September 2023, Zandalee Murphy was granted bail on multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x 5), possession of a firearm (x 3), and careless storage of a firearm. Her release order included house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Bail compliance officers investigated and found Murphy had breached the conditions of her release order on several occasions.

On December 6th, 2024, bail compliance officers, with the assistance of the Windsor Police Problem-Oriented Policing Unit, located and arrested Murphy in the 1600 block of Dougall Avenue.

She has been charged with five counts of failure to comply with her release order.