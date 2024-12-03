WEATHER: Tuesday December 3rd, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday December 3rd, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday December 3rd, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy late in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 11 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook