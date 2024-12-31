Warrants Issued For Four Suspects Following Armed Robbery In East Windsor

Windsor Police has issued arrest warrants for four suspects in connection to an armed robbery in the city’s east end.

Police say that shortly before 11:00pm on December 28th, four men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, assaulted a victim inside a residence in the 200 block of Lauzon Road, one striking him with the handgun.

The suspects then stole personal items from the victim before fleeing from the scene.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit have since identified four suspects in connection to this incident. Jesse Broadfoot, 36, Brian Hands, 38, Kyle Heywood, 33, and Joseph Talbot, 37, are each wanted on charges of robbery with violence and assault with a weapon. Heywood is also wanted for breach of probation.

Broadfoot is described as a white male, 5’6” tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and blue eyes.

Hands is described as a white male, 6’0” tall, with a medium build and hazel eyes.

Heywood is described as a white male, 5’8” tall, with a large build, brown hair, and blue eyes.

Talbot is described as a white male, 6’ tall, with a medium build, red hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.