Two Trafficking Suspects Arrested For Violating Bail Conditions

Tuesday December 17th, 2024, 9:03am

Crime & Police News
The Windsor Police Service has arrested two drug trafficking suspects for violating their bail conditions.

Police say that in February 2024, Ryan Lawrence Langlois was granted bail on multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x 3). Langlois was placed on house arrest and electronic monitoring.

In November 2024, Sabrina Kathleen Klippenstein was granted bail on multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x 2). Klippenstein was placed on house arrest at a residence in Tilbury.

Bail compliance officers investigated and found Langlois had breached the conditions of his release order and removed his GPS monitor. On December 13th, 2024, police located and arrested Langlois at a residence in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue.He has been charged with failure to comply with a release order (x 2), as well as mischief under $5,000.

During the arrest of Langlois, officers located Klippenstein in the residence and found her to be in violation of her house arrest conditions. Klippenstein was subsequently charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Do You Like This Article?

