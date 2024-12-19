Suspects Sought Following Vehicle Theft In West Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday December 19th, 2024, 2:43pm
Windsor Police are searching for two suspects after a vehicle was stolen outside an apartment building in the city’s west end.
Police say that surveillance footage captured the two suspects entering a building in the 500 block of Mill Street and taking keys for a vehicle parked outside. The suspects were later seen fleeing in the stolen vehicle.
- The first suspect is described as a white man, approximately 30-35 years old, with a skinny build and long brown hair.
- The second suspect is described as a white woman, approximately 30-35 years old, short, with a skinny build, and black hair with blonde highlights.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
