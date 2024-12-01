Rafih Auto Group Launch WE CARE Winter Coat, Hat & Glove Drive

The Rafih Auto Group is holding their Third Annual WE CARE: Winter Coat, Hat, and Glove Drive during the month of December to give the gift of warmth this holiday season and raise awareness for the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Foundation.

All Rafih Auto Group dealerships in Windsor, Essex and Leamington are asking partners, customers, and staff to donate new or gently used kids’ winter coats, hats, and gloves. They are also collecting gift cards and new unwrapped toys to go to those who need them the most.

All items will be donated to the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Foundation.

“We always want to give back to the community in different ways. We appreciate the support from our staff, customers, friends, and family during the holiday season and hope that we can all come together for this great cause,” said Zeyad Rafih, Vice President of Rafih Auto Group.

All donations need to be received by the end of business day, December 16th, 2024.