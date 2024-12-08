CloudyNow
4 °C
39 °F
Mainly CloudySun
7 °C
45 °F		Periods Of RainMon
10 °C
50 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
3 °C
37 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Windsor Santa Claus Parade Brings Festivities To Downtown

Saturday December 7th, 2024, 9:21pm

Christmas
0
0

Social media star MD Motivator was the Grand Marshall for this year’s parade.

The Santa Claus Parade returned to downtown Windsor Saturday evening.

This year’s parade featured Grand Marshall MD Motivator, eight bands, The Canadian Cow Girls, and St. Clair Saints National Football Championship Team, as well as entertainment, new characters and costumes and much more. This year marks the 56th anniversary of the Windsor Santa Claus Parade.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message