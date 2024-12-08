PHOTOS: Windsor Santa Claus Parade Brings Festivities To Downtown
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday December 7th, 2024, 9:21pm
The Santa Claus Parade returned to downtown Windsor Saturday evening.
This year’s parade featured Grand Marshall MD Motivator, eight bands, The Canadian Cow Girls, and St. Clair Saints National Football Championship Team, as well as entertainment, new characters and costumes and much more. This year marks the 56th anniversary of the Windsor Santa Claus Parade.
