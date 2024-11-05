Windsor Man Arrested In Grandparents Scam

A Windsor man is facing charges after Chatham-Kent Police investigated a fraud investigation on Grand Ave West in Chatham from June 2023.

Police say that an elderly female had been defrauded of over $20,000 in a Grandparent scam where a family member needed help.

On November 4th,2024, Windsor Police arrested a 23-year-old man on the outstanding warrant from Chatham-Kent.