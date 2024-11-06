Warrant Issued For Suspect Following Downtown Stabbing

Windsor Police has issued an arrest warrant for a 30-year-old man wanted in connection to a stabbing downtown.

Police say that shortly after 10:30pm on November 4th, 2024, police responded to a report of an assault in progress near the intersection of Pelissier Street and Erie Street West. Officers located a 38-year-old man who had sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing. The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers learned that a verbal argument ensued between the victim and two other men. After exchanging words, the confrontation escalated into a physical altercation when the two suspects stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife and struck him with a metal pole.

Investigators have since identified the suspects as Skylar Scott, 30, and Jeffrey Major, 39.

On November 5, officers located and arrested Major in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue. He has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Scott is wanted on the strength of a warrant for charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of a dangerous weapon. He is described as an indigenous male, approximately 5’10” tall, with a medium build, and long, black, curly hair in a ponytail. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey shirt, and beige pants or shorts.

Investigators ask residents and business owners in the immediate area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. for evidence related to this case.