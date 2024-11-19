Warrant Issued For Murder Suspect In Death Of Dalton Bartnik

Windsor Police has issued an arrest warrant for a 30-year-old woman wanted in connection with the murder of a man who went missing earlier this year.

Samantha Lynn Sweetman is wanted for the first-degree murder of 27-year-old Dalton Robert Bartnik, who was last seen on the evening of March 31st, 2024.

Police say that a comprehensive investigation concluded that Bartnik was murdered on or around April 1st, 2024, though his remains have yet to be recovered.

In July 2024, investigators arrested and charged a total of six people for Bartnik’s murder.

New evidence recently uncovered by officers now points to Sweetman as a co-conspirator in the killing. Sweetman is described as a white female, 5’7” tall, approximately 170lbs, with blue eyes and long brown or possibly blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Sweetman’s whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.