Two Youths Charged With Auto Theft, Criminal Mischief

Windsor Police has arrested two teenagers following a series of incidents involving vehicle theft and criminal mischief.

Police say that around 5:00am on November 3rd, 2024, they were called to a residence in the 500 block of Rosedale Avenue following a report of mischief. Officers learned that the occupants of a black pick-up truck were seen smashing the windows of the residence and shouting racial slurs at the homeowner.

While en route to the call, officers located the suspect vehicle in the area of Indian Road and Wyandotte Street West. When officers initiated a vehicle stop, the truck fled at a high rate of speed. A licence plate report showed that the vehicle had been stolen from a residence in east Windsor.

Using GPS technology, officers traced the truck to an alley in the 100 block of Erie Street East. When they attempted to contain the vehicle, the truck struck a police cruiser, causing significant damage to both vehicles before fleeing once again.

Officers continued their search and soon found the vehicle abandoned in the 3400 block of Wells Street. They observed two suspects fleeing on foot and later located them hiding in a nearby backyard. The suspects, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were arrested without incident.

A 14-year-old youth, who had previously been released with a curfew condition to remain at home between 10:00pm and 7:am is charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Mischief to property under $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Failure to comply with a release order

A second 14-year-old youth is charged with: