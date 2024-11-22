TRAFFIC: Multi-Vehicle Collision On County Road 31
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday November 22nd, 2024, 9:30am
Emergency crews are on scene for a multi-vehicle collision on County Road 31 at County Road 18.
OPP says there are road closures in the area and that you should find an alternate route to your destination this morning.
