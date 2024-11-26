NEWS >
Suspects Wanted For Commercial Break-And-Enter

Tuesday November 26th, 2024, 3:08pm

Windsor Police are searching for two suspects following an early-morning commercial break-and-enter.

Police say that just before 4:00am on November 23rd, 2024, two suspects used a sports utility vehicle as a battering ram to smash into the rear entrance of a break-in at a pharmacy in the 500 block of Tecumseh Road East.

They then stole almost $4,000 in electronics and fled in the vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a male with a medium build who wore a black face covering, black coat, black pants, blue surgical gloves, and a silver watch on his left wrist.

The second suspect is described as a male with a medium build who wore a black face covering, black baseball hat, black coat, black pants, and black gloves. He carried a black and yellow duffel bag.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a white Ford Escape equipped with a sunroof and a sport utility rack on top.

If you can identify the suspects or have any information on the incident, please call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

