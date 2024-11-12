Suspect Wanted In Connection With Three Armed Robberies

The Windsor Police Service is investigating after three armed robberies took place on the evening of November 11th, 2024.

The first incident occurred just before 8:00pm when a suspect entered a convenience store in the 300 block of Shepherd Street West. After selecting items, the suspect approached the register, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect then fled with both cash and goods.

Shortly after, officers were called to a similar armed robbery at a convenience store in the 1100 block of Erie Street West. The suspect threatened an employee with a firearm and demanded cash before fleeing with money and goods.

At approximately 8:30pm, officers responded to a third armed robbery at a convenience store in the 1700 block of Ottawa Street. The suspect again brandished a gun and demanded money from the cashier before fleeing with the cash.

There were no physical injuries reported.

The same suspect is believed to be responsible for all three incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.