Suspect Arrested Following Sexual Assault On Public Bus

Windsor Police has arrested a 71-year-old man following a sexual assault on a public bus.

Police say that just after 5:oopm on September 27th, 2024, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault that occurred in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Parent Avenue.

Through investigation, officers learned that the suspect, who was unknown to the victim, approached and sexually assaulted them on a public bus. The suspect then exited the vehicle and headed southbound on Parent Avenue.

No physical injuries were sustained as a result of the incident.

On November 21, 2024, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit located and arrested the suspect in the 500 block of Moy Avenue.

Norbert Lamp has been charged with sexual assault and failure to comply with an undertaking.