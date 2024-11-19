Suspect Arrested Following Knifepoint Robbery At East-End Restaurant

Windsor Police have arrested a 61-year-old man following a knife-point robbery at an east-end restaurant.

Police say that just after 3:30pm Monday, the suspect entered the business in the 6000 block of Tecumseh Road East, locked the door behind him, and obtained knives from the kitchen.

The suspect then cornered people inside the restaurant and threatened to stab them while wielding multiple knives. He also removed money from the cash register and tip jar.

Officers quickly arrived on the scene and successfully negotiated the suspect’s surrender without further incident.

No physical injuries were sustained as a result of the incident.

Vincent Lee Harris was arrested and charged with:

Assault with a weapon (x 3)

Forcible confinement (x 3)

Uttering threats (x 3)

Robbery

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Breach probation (x 2)

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case. Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com