Suspect Arrested Following Downtown Bank Robbery

Friday November 22nd, 2024, 1:43pm

Crime & Police News
A 39-year-old man has been arrested following an attempted bank robbery.

Police say that just before 2:00pm Thursday, a male suspect entered a bank in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue, approached the counter, and handed the teller a note demanding money. The suspect fled the scene before receiving any funds.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

Officers patrolling downtown as part of the Strengthen the Core initiative quickly located and arrested the suspect a short distance away from the scene.

James Richard Turpin has been charged with attempted robbery.

