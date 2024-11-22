Suspect Arrested After Police Foil Break-And-Enter In Progress



Windsor Police arrested a 40-year-old man after foiling a commercial break-and-enter in progress in east Windsor.

Police say that just after 6:00am on November 20th, 2024, they responded to a break-in at a business located in the 3100 block of Tecumseh Road East.

When officers arrived they spotted a suspect attempting to flee on foot. Officers arrested the man following a brief chase.

Bobby James St. Jean has been charged with:

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Break-and-enter

Possession of break-and-enter tools

The business sustained damage from a broken window. Police recovered stolen gift cards, which have since been returned to the business.